Peterson Bay Field Station

Though technically it’s outside the park, this field station operated by the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies provides an excellent introduction to the ecology and natural history of the area.

In summer, staff members lead day-long educational tours of the coastal forest and waterfront tidepools; the best intertidal beasties are seen during extremely low, or ‘minus,’ tides. Inside the station, too, you can get up close and personal with a touch tank full of squishy sea creatures. It costs $155/90 per adult/child, which includes the boat ride over from Homer Spit. If you want to overnight here, the station has bunks and yurts.