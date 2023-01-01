Pratt Museum

There’s lots of local art and Alaska Native artifacts, but a more impressive feature is the interactive displays on the area’s wildlife, designed to mesmerize both kids and ex-kids. More sobering is the Storm Warning Theater, with harrowing tales about fishing on Kachemak Bay, where making a living can end your life.

More light-hearted and whimsical, and perhaps the coolest aspect of the museum, is the Forest Ecology Trail, where artists can contribute to the ‘Facing the Elements’ exhibit. Paths wind through the trees, and you’ll stumble upon small exhibits, be they mirrors, rocks or pottery. A must-do. Take a walk around the grounds, where art installations glitter in the forest.

The Pratt also offers 1½-hour harbor tours throughout summer at 3pm Monday and Thursday, leaving from the Salty Dawg Saloon.