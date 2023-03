This nonprofit organization devoted to promoting appreciation of Kachemak Bay’s ecosystem, runs the Carl E Wynn Nature Center and the Peterson Bay Field Station ($140 day tour), both of which offer guided hikes and educational programs throughout the summer.

It also operates the Yurt on the Spit, right behind Mako’s Water-Taxi, which does a daily ‘Creatures of the Dock’ tour at 1pm and 4pm ($5).