More a research facility and museum than a visitor center, this impressive place has numerous cool interactive exhibits. The best is a room that’s a replica seabird colony, complete with cacophonous bird calls and surround-view flocking.

There’s also a decent film about ship-based marine research, a hands-on discovery lab, a pole that shows Homer’s tides in real time, and a slate of daily educational programs and guided walks (they even have loaner binoculars for free).