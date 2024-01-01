Utqiaġvik Presbyterian Church

Alaska

This old church stands humble but strong, battered by the unceasing sea salt and snow winds of the far north. The church welcomes visitors to its services, one of which is conducted in the Iñupiat language on Sunday evenings, but please be respectful, and don't be surprised when they offer you communion.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • End of the Road

    End of the Road

    7.09 MILES

    The northernmost extremity of the US (though not, as locals sometimes claim, North America) is Point Barrow, but it's tough to get to this narrow strip of…

  • Iñupiat Heritage Center

    Iñupiat Heritage Center

    0.76 MILES

    This 24,000-sq-ft facility houses a museum, gift shop and a large multipurpose room where short traditional dancing-and-drumming performances take place…

  • Ilisagvik College

    Ilisagvik College

    3.22 MILES

    Ilisagvik is the only tribal-controlled college in Alaska, and the northernmost community college in the country. The campus consists of a main building…

  • North Slope Borough Offices

    North Slope Borough Offices

    0.02 MILES

    Encompassing some 88,695 sq miles of land area, the Alaskan borough of North Slope is larger than all but 10 American states, but with a population of…

  • Ukpiagvik

    Ukpiagvik

    0.5 MILES

    In the southwest corner of town, you'll see – well, you may or may not see, but you'll be on top of – the remains of the ancient village of Ukpiagvik. The…

