North Slope Borough Offices

Encompassing some 88,695 sq miles of land area, the Alaskan borough of North Slope is larger than all but 10 American states, but with a population of just under 10,000, lower than that of many American small towns. This is the administrative office for this vast, sparsely populated land division; the lobby is filled with indigenous artifacts.

There's usually a security guard on duty; if you're asked why you're here (you usually won't be), just say you'd like to see the local arts and crafts on display. There are no set hours for visiting as security is on hand 24 hours a day, but the doors are locked after the last office workers head home (usually around 6pm; folks arrive for work around 9am).