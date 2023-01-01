Ilisagvik is the only tribal-controlled college in Alaska, and the northernmost community college in the country. The campus consists of a main building where you can find most classrooms and faculty offices, surrounded by the usual lunar-landing-style Utqiaġvik facilities. In the main building, you'll find friendly local students and teachers who are usually happy to tell you about their community.

The college hosts permanent and visiting academics who are some of the world's foremost experts on Arctic ecosystems, cultures and folkways; for obvious reasons, scientists studying the impact of climate change are also working here on an increasing basis. Call ahead to find out about free lecture series that are open to visitors and the community. There are no official hours for visiting the college, although obviously students aren't likely to be around later in the evening. Free wi-fi is available in the main building.