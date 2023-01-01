Uzhhorod Castle

On the hill overlooking the town stands the 15th-century castle with massive walls and beefy bastions built to withstand Turkish assaults. The main palace is home to the Transcarpathian Museum of Local Lore (Закарпатський краєзнавчий музей), which has a good collection of pysanky (patterned eggs), regional folk costume, some Hutsul musical instruments including nine tremibity (the Carpathian didgeridoo), a section on interwar Transcarpathia, a collection of antique clocks and several other themed rooms. On the ground floor the old-fashioned exhibition examines the nature of Transcarpathia.

The tranquil grounds are also fun to wander and the bastion in the northeast corner provides views across Uzhhorod. Wine tastings take place in the cellars and there's a decent restaurant in the castle.

There's quite a lot to see here so allow at least two hours for a visit.