Cheshsky Kvartal

A short walk west of the immediate city centre, hemmed by the Uzh River on its southern flank, lies the Czech Quarter, an unexpected neighbourhood of 1920s Czech admin buildings and tenements, a treat for architecture fans. The assertive interwar functionalist style, so ubiquitous in Prague and other large Czech and Slovak cities, dominates, the most striking example being the Regional Assembly building. Along the river extends Europe's longest alley of lime trees, a pleasant way to wander into the area.