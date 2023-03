Next door to Uzhhorod Castle, this is one of the tidiest open-air museums in the country, albeit small. Highlights include several Hutsul cottages with their bench-lined walls, a complete timber school and the timber 18th-century Mykhaylivska Church (St Michael's Church), rescued from the village of Shelestovo near Mukacheve in 1974 and still a working place of worship (services 10am Sundays).