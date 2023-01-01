Pysanky Museum

Kolomyya's most eye-catching attraction is a monster concrete Easter egg, which sits rather self-consciously on the town's main square. Inside in an adjoining building you'll discover a museum dedicated to the traditional art of egg decorating, with examples from across Ukraine as well as Romania, the Czech Republic and as far afield as India, China and Canada. Kolomyya's most photographed building also houses eggs signed by famous Ukrainians and a pysanka dating from 16th-century Lviv.