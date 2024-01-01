Miska Hora

The Carpathians

Kosiv is a minor Hasidic pilgrimage destination, though almost all the town's Jews were murdered by the Nazis on the Miska Hora (Town Mountain), a hill rising above the town. One side of the hill is peppered with the toppled graves of the former Jewish cemetery. Ask locals living around the hill to show you, as the graves are hard to find.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of Hutsul Folk Art

    Museum of Hutsul Folk Art

    14.52 MILES

    This well-curated exhibition of Hutsul artefacts is probably the best of its kind in Ukraine. Decorated stove tiles and other ceramics, musical…

  • Pysanky Museum

    Pysanky Museum

    14.47 MILES

    Kolomyya's most eye-catching attraction is a monster concrete Easter egg, which sits rather self-consciously on the town's main square. Inside in an…

  • Oleska Dovbush Museum

    Oleska Dovbush Museum

    12.64 MILES

    Few would brave the potholes to the sprawling Carpathian village of Kosmach, 35km to the southwest of Kolomyya, were it not for the privately run Oleksa…

  • Carpathian National Nature Park

    Carpathian National Nature Park

    27.63 MILES

    This is Ukraine's largest national park and the heart of the Carpathians. Only about a quarter of the area is completely protected, but that hasn't…

  • Museum of Hutsul Folk Art and Life

    Museum of Hutsul Folk Art and Life

    0.18 MILES

    For those not seeking craft bargains, the main reason to vist Kosiv is to visit the Museum of Hutsul Folk Art and Life. It's worth visiting for a wide…

