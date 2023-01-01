Museum of Hutsul Folk Art and Life

The Carpathians

For those not seeking craft bargains, the main reason to vist Kosiv is to visit the Museum of Hutsul Folk Art and Life. It's worth visiting for a wide overview of the Hutsuls' artistic skills. It maintains a well-presented display of beautiful 19th- and 20th-century Kosiv ceramics, carpets, inlaid boxes and embossed leather, each room taking its theme from the traditional material used. The museum also holds fascinating temporary exhibitions with a Hutsul theme. Most captions are in English.

Suggest an Edit