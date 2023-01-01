For those not seeking craft bargains, the main reason to vist Kosiv is to visit the Museum of Hutsul Folk Art and Life. It's worth visiting for a wide overview of the Hutsuls' artistic skills. It maintains a well-presented display of beautiful 19th- and 20th-century Kosiv ceramics, carpets, inlaid boxes and embossed leather, each room taking its theme from the traditional material used. The museum also holds fascinating temporary exhibitions with a Hutsul theme. Most captions are in English.