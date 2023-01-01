Museum of Hutsul Folk Art

This well-curated exhibition of Hutsul artefacts is probably the best of its kind in Ukraine. Decorated stove tiles and other ceramics, musical instruments, carved wooden tools, boxes, furniture, traditional and embroidered folk dress, woven wall hangings and an interesting collection of traditional Hutsul axes fill the museum's grand neoclassical home, which started life in the dying days of the Austro-Hungarian Empire as a Ukrainian cultural institute.

Most of the wall texts have been translated into sound English but employing a guide (ask at the town's guesthouses) puts a considerable amount of meat on the exhibition's bones.