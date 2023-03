About 2km southwest of St Catherine's Church you'll spot the 58m bell tower of the Troyitsko-Illynsky Monastery (Trinity Monastery). It's worth climbing the bell tower, which looks right down on the 17th-century Trinity Church, an important pilgrimage site that is often mobbed with worshippers. It's about a 3km walk to the monastery from the Dytynets, or you can jump on trolleybus 8.