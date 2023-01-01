Boryso-Hlibsky Cathedral

With a helmet-shaped cupola typical of Kyivan Rus church architecture, the 12th-century cathedral is one of the earliest tributes to the first Russian/Ukrainian saints – two young princes killed by their brother in 1115, only six years before the first edifice was built on this spot. Today, the cathedral houses a museum which displays archaeological finds from Kyivan Rus times and ancient icons. Also note the stunning silver Royal Doors, commissioned by the famous Cossack leader Ivan Mazepa.