Krasna Ploshcha

Life in Chernihiv revolves around the huge Krasna pl (Red Sq). As with its Moscow namesake, there is nothing remotely bolshie in the word 'red', which simply meant 'beautiful' in old Slavonic. In the park extending southeast of the square along vul Shevchenka rises the St Paraskevy Pyatnytsi Church, named after the patroness of the large outdoor market that once occupied Krasna pl. Despite its sturdy, fortress-like appearance, only about one-third of the church survived WWII. With its imposing brick wall and slender single cupola, it reflects the style popular when it was built in the 12th century.