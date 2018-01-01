Welcome to Fort Portal
As the heartland of a verdant tea-growing area, Fort Portal enjoys a pleasantly mild year-round climate, while its central location makes it a very convenient base from which to explore the area, meaning that many travellers intend just to stay overnight but end up staying here for several days.
12 Day Rwenzori Trek with Safari
Day 1: Arrival Entebbe International Airport and transfer to Papyrus Guesthouse for overnight stay.Day 2: Entebbe: After breakfast and briefing, take off to Mt Rwenzori National Park (also known as the Mountains of the Moon). Enjoy lunch in Fort Portal and continue to Mihunga where we overnight.Day 3: Trek to Nyabitaba (2650m). Start the trek to Nyakalengija trail head (1600m). We will follow the trail along the Mubuku River to then cross the Mahoma River before climbing through Podocarpus Forest.Day 4: Trek to John Matte Hut (3350m) . Follow a small trail dropping down through the forest to the Kurt Shafer Bridge, below the convergence of the Bujuku and Mubuku Rivers. The forest gradually turns into a bamboo zone where the trail is slippery and moss covered. Day 5: Trek to Bujuku Hut (2900m). The trail crashes down to cross the Bujuku River and enters Lower Bigo Bog, home of giant lobelias. We will cross the bog to the Upper Bog before continuing to Lake Bujuku where for views of the highest mountain.Day 6: Trek to Elena Hut. After Bujuku, we will climb the boggy trail up the slopes west of the lake, passing through the paranormal groundsel gully and then ascend to the Scott Elliott Pass (4372m).Day 7: Ascent to Mt. Stanley (5109 metres) to Kitandara Hut (4027m). If you don't wish to climb the peak, have a more restful day walking from Elena Hut (4541 metres) to Lake Kitandara (4023m). Continue to climb a further three hours to Margherita peak (5109 metres) and later down to Kitandara Hut. Day 8: Trek to Guy Yeopman Hut (3260m). Climb from the base of Mt. Baker to the south side of the mountain to the Fresh Field Pass (4280m). From there we can view the Congo to the west, Mt. Stanley to the north. From the pass, the boggy trail will continue downwards, passing the rock shelter at Bujangalo, the base camp for the historic expedition by the Duke of Abruzzi in 1906.Day 9: Trek to Nyakalengija Trail Head (1600m ASL). Safari extension to Queen Elizabeth National Park hence spend the overnightDay 10: Queen Elizabeth National Park. Proceed to Park for the AM Game drive in the Kasenyi sector of Queen Elizabeth National Park the tracks through Kasenyi, the North Kazinga Plains offer virtually guaranteed of Wildlife.In the afternoon conduct boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel. O/N at Mweya Safari LodgeDay 11: Lake Mburo NP. After breakfast proceed to Lake Mburo National Park. Enroute stopover at the Igongo Cultural Centre for lunch and learn about the culture of the Western Uganda tribe. Proceed to the Lodge; you can view game from your room. O/N at Mihingo Lodge Day 12 – Lake Mburo National Park to Entebbe .The wildlife-rich eastern banks of Lake Mburo can be explored during a tranquil two-hour boat trip. Depart after early lunch with coffee break at the Equator to then transfer to Entebbe International Airport for Flight.
10 Days Classic Uganda Primate Tour and Community Work
Day 1- Arrival at Entebbe Airport& transfer to Papyrus Guesthouse on BBDay 2 - Entebbe – Kibale Forest National ParkAfter breakfast, set off for KINP. This park offers some of the most varied tracts of tropical forest in Uganda. The drive takes 5 -7 hours, in time for lunch in Fort Portal. After lunch, shake off the long drive with a walk to the famous “top of the world” along the crater lakes. O/N: Ndali Lodge, FBDay 3 - Chimpanzee tracking - Queen Elizabeth National Park Start early by tracking chimpanzees in KINP. Learn about the flora and fauna of the national park. After the tracking, drive leisurely southwards to QENP, the most popular park in Uganda. It offers diverse ecosystems, classic big game,10 primate and over 600 bird species. Explore the park in a extensive evening game drive. O/N: Katara Lodge, FBDay 4 - Queen Elizabeth National Park Spend the day exploring the park further, with an early morning game drive, then a boat trip on Kazinga Channel followed by the drive southwards to the Ishasha sector, re-known for tree climbing lions.O/N: Ishasha Jungle Lodge, FBDay 5 - Bwindi Impenetrable National Park Drive further south to BINP one of Uganda´s oldest and most diverse rainforests, home to more than 320 mountain gorillas, 400 plants, 120 mammal and over 350 species of birds. Walk for 7 hours through the forest from Buhoma to Nkuringo on the southern side. O/N: Nkuringo Gorilla Camp En-suite Cottage, FBDay 6 – Gorilla tracking Start the most exciting day of your safari with an 8am briefing about gorilla etiquette. Hike the impenetrable forest till you find the gorillas. For 1hour you are allowed to watch those majestic giants! Depending on the duration of the track you can either relax in the afternoon at the lodge or go for another walk around and explore the village.O/N: Nkuringo Gorilla Lodge, FBDay 7 – 8 – Community Work Use your profession, talents and gifts to serve! Construction, Carpentry, Farming, Art, etc. Join our “voluntourism program” and spare 2 days on your safari to serve in the community. All skills are welcome.O/N: Nkuringo Gorilla Camp En-suite Cottage, FBDay 9 - Walking& canoe excursion Lake Mutanda – transfer to Lake BunyonyiExplore the Nkuringo area by spend the day walking and canoeing. Our Walking Safari guide will take you past villages, farms, churches. At Lake Mutanda, enjoy your lunch before getting into the dugout canoes that will take you to the other side. Sit back, relax and enjoy. Meet up with your vehicle for transfer to Lake Bunyonyi, the deepest Crater Lake in Uganda.O/N: Bird’s Nest Lake Bunyonyi, FBDay 10 – Lake Bunyonyi – Entebbe – Late evening flight transferAfter Breakfast depart L. Bunyonyi for Entebbe, with lunch en-route at Igongo Cultural centre in Mbarara, then proceed via the Equator for a coffee break enroute. Day room-use at Papyrus Guesthouse, and later transfer for evening flight back home.
5-Day Queen Elizabeth & Kibale Forest Chimp trek
Day 1: Travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park (417 Kms) After breakfast and travel westwards through Uganda’s beautiful green countryside to the Queen Elizabeth. The journey will take 6-7 hours with stopovers at areas of tourist attraction such as the Royal Drum makers’ village and the Equator for an opportunity to stand in two hemispheres at the same time. You will continue through the Savannah grasslands with lots of banana plantations and several herds of local long horned Ankole cattle endemic to this part of the country. You will get to Queen Elizabeth National Park in the evening.overnight will be at Bush Lodge (Budget Tent) Day 2: Game drive and Boat Cruise Wake up early morning after breakfast head to the jungle for you’ first game drive with a chance to see many species of animals like Lions, Leopards, Elephants, Cape buffalos and many others, later come back to you’ Lodge for lunch, rest for a few minutes, In the afternoon you will go for a two hour boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel which connects Lakes George and Edward and view concentrations of giant hippos, elephants and crocodiles among others. You will also see many varieties of birds at the water shores. You will have dinner and overnight at Bush Lodge (Budget Tent) Day 3: Second Game Drive and travel to Kibale Forest National Park You will wake up early for a morning game drive in the park during which you will see Lions, Elephants, Topis, Leopards, Bush bucks, Cape Buffaloes, Defassa Waterbucks, Giant Forest Hogs, Uganda Kobs, among others. On the Drive to Kibale National Park you will be able to enjoy an impressive sight of the legendary “Mountains of the Moon” which you will clearly see on the road to Fort Portal. Dinner and Overnight at Kibale Forest Camp (Budget Tent) Day 4: Chimpanzee tracking and bird watching You will, after breakfast, head to Kibale Forest National park to view the primates. The activity begins at 8.00am with a briefing of the rule for trekking the chimpanzees after which you set off to search for them in the forest. The exercise takes half a day and along the way you will see other primates such as Grey cheeked Mangabeys, Phoestes, Red-Colobus and the Blue tailed and the Red-tailed monkeys swinging in the braches of this thick forest. Your guide will give you informative briefings on the lifestyles of the primates you will be coming across and on the plants as well as on the insects and butterflies in this forest to ensure that the trek is not only enjoyable but informative as well. You will return to the lodge Kibale Forest Camp (Budget Tent) Day 5: Return to Entebbe via Kampala After breakfast set off to return to Kampala then Entebbe International Airport to catch you’ evening flight back home with memorable experience.
5 Days gorilla and kibale chimp tracking safari
Day 1: Arrival in Uganda Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport you will be met by our safari guide who will transfer you to Kampala to a hotel booked for you. In case you have had an early flight to Uganda, you will be taken on a brief tour of the city of Kampala,overnight at Forest Cottages Day 2: Travel to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park (490 Kms) We start our trip after an early breakfast and set off from Kampala, travel westwards to Bwindi for approximately 9-10 hours. You will have a brief stop at the Equator for an opportunity for you to stand in two hemispheres at the same time and take some photographs. You will continue the journey through the beautiful verdant rolling hills characteristic of this part of the country. You will have a lunch break in Mbarara town and then continue to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park arriving late in the afternoon hours. overnight at Broadbill Forest Camp Day 3: Gorilla trekking and transfer to Kasese town The 3rd day of the Gorilla Tracking and Kibale Chimps trek safari sets off after an early breakfast and head to the park headquarters where you will be briefed by the guides before you begin the search in the thick Bwindi forest for the giant gorillas. Bwindi is renowned for its impressive mountain gorillas, You will then travel to Kasese town where you will spend the night at Sandton Hotel Kasese. Day 4: Transfer to Kibale Forest National Park and Bigodi swamp walkAfter breakfast, head to Kibale arriving in the early afternoon. On the Drive to Kibale you will be able to enjoy an impressive sight of the legendary “Mountains of the Moon” which you will clearly see on the road to Fort Portal. You will have lunch in Fort Portal after which you will head to the Kibale to visit the unique Bigodi swamp eco-tourism site where you will see uncommon plants and rare bird species such as the Great Blue Turacco, Dinner and overnight will be at Kibale Forest Camp. Day 5: Chimpanzee tracking and travel to KampalaAfter breakfast, head to Kibale Forest to view the primates. The activity begins at 8.00am with a briefing of the rule for trekking the chimpanzees after which you set off to search for them in the forest. The exercise takes half a day and along the way you will see other primates such as Grey cheeked Mangabeys, Phoestes, Red-Colobus and the Blue tailed and the Red-tailed monkeys swinging in the braches of this thick forest. Your guide will give you informative briefings on the lifestyles of the primates you will be coming across,You will return to the lodge for lunch after which you will set off for Kampala arriving late in the afternoon.
3 Day Chimpanzee Tracking Safari to Kibale National Park
his is a 3 day Uganda safari that will take you to Kibale Forest National Park for Chimp trekking which is the main attraction. It also involves optional bird watching, a nature walk through the Bigodi Swamp area, a visit to a community in the area, or a visit to one of the crater lakes.Safari HighlightsChimp trekNature walk in Bigodi swampCommunity walkCultural tourSafari Itinerary You will depart Kampala after breakfast and head westwards to Fort Portal town. The drive will take about 4 -5 hours. You will have lunch in Fort Portal and continue to Kibale where you will go for either a community walk or visit the beautiful Crater lakes region for a spectacular view. Dinner and overnight will be at your reserved lodge.After breakfast you will report at the Kanyanchu Tourist Centre at 08.00 am for a briefing before tracking the chimpanzees. The forest is only accessible on foot and the walk will provide you with the opportunity to also see a variety of other primates and animals as well as birds, and a variety of butterflies, and other insects. You will return to the lodge for lunch and in the afternoon go for a nature walk in the Bigodi Wetland to see a variety of birds and monkey species. You will have dinner and overnight at your lodge.You will have the option to either visit the Karambi tombs (burial sites for the former Toro kings and other royals or visit the Toro Palace for a cultural experience. You will have lunch in Fort Portal and set off for Kampala arriving in the evening.
3-Day Queen Elizabeth National Park Safari Tour
Day 1: Kampala to Queen Elizabeth National park Your guide will pick you up and drive through Kampala City either through Fort portal, Southwest of Uganda or via Masaka, then Mbarara through Bushenyi where you will get a chance to see long horned cattle's of Banyankole, a landrace breed of cattle distinguished by its horns that can reach up to 8ft from tip to tip. Upon arrival and check in at the booked accommodation, you can take a quick nap before our first game drive in the evening to kick off your safari holiday. (Mid-range lodge) Day 2: Game Drive & Boat Safari We set out for an early morning game drive to Kyambura Gorge with the option to do a walking safari. Kyambura, which means the “Valley of Apes” is situated in the far-east corner of Queen Elizabeth National Park. This boasts of breathtaking landscapes and home to an abundant wildlife from primates to wild animals, and birds. During the walk, you are likely to see chimpanzees and other monkeys, hippos, elephants, lions, and birds among many others. At sunrise, chances of seeing lions, hyenas and leopards are high.After lunch, we proceed to Mweya peninsula for a boat trip through the Kazinga Channel. Here you will see wildlife along the banks of the channel including buffalo, elephants, birds, and hippos. (Mid-range lodge) Day 3: Travel back to Kampala After breakfast, we head back to Kampala or Kigali depending on your next destination. Along the way, there will be a stopover at the equator in Masaka for lunch.Optional:On your last safari day, we give you the option to wake up early, have your breakfast, and embark on a forest walk within Maramagambo for about 2 hours. Afterwards, we head back to Kampala or Kigali. (No accommodation)