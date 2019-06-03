Kibale Forest National Park

The 795-sq-km Kibale National Park is a lush tropical rainforest, believed to have the highest density of primates in Africa. It's most famous for being one of the best places in the world to track wild chimpanzees, with five groups habituated to human contact. It's home to 13 primate species, with the rare red colobus and L’Hoest’s monkeys the other highlights.

Larger but rarely seen residents include bushbucks, sitatungas, buffaloes, leopards and quite a few forest elephants. There are also an incredible 250 species of butterfly that live here. While on the smaller side, Kibale also has a great bird list with 372 species.

The park visitor centre is at Kanyanchu, 35km southeast of Fort Portal.