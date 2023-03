The reputed birthplace of King Ndahura, this small cave offers more cultural significance than natural wonder. The water dripping from the roof is milky white, hence the name Amabeere (‘Breasts’). Most of the rock formations are broken, but it’s fun to walk behind the waterfall covering it and past the wall of vines along the adjacent ridge.

It’s 8km northwest of Fort Portal, signposted 1.5km off the Bundibugyo road; minibus taxis are USh3000 and take 30 minutes.