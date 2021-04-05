This sanctuary in Lake Victoria is home to around 50 orphaned chimps that have been rescued from elsewhere in Uganda and are being rehabilitated as much…
Entebbe
On the shores of gorgeous Lake Victoria, Entebbe is an attractive, verdant town that served as the capital city during the early years of the British protectorate. Today it’s the relaxed pace of life and nearby natural attractions that give the city its charm.
Unless you have reason to rush into Kampala, Entebbe makes a nice, chilled-out introduction to Uganda, and many visitors prefer to base themselves here for a few days rather than in Kampala's traffic-choked streets. It’s also the ideal place to end your trip if you’re stuck with one of the many early-morning flights out of Uganda’s only international airport.
Explore Entebbe
- NNgamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary
This sanctuary in Lake Victoria is home to around 50 orphaned chimps that have been rescued from elsewhere in Uganda and are being rehabilitated as much…
- UUganda Wildlife Education Centre
While it functions primarily as a zoo, this centre is actually a world-class animal refuge that has benefited from international assistance in recent…
- UUganda Reptiles Village
Get up close to some of the world's deadliest snakes, including mambas, cobras, puff adders and vipers, as well as chameleons, crocs and lizards, all of…
- EEntebbe Botanical Gardens
Laid out in 1898, these expansive gardens are perfect for a leisurely stroll. The highlights are its pockets of thick rainforest, which locals claim some…
