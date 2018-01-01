Welcome to Eastern Uganda

Thanks to an intoxicating blend of adrenaline adventures and superb scenery, eastern Uganda is a must on any East African journey. Here the mighty Nile begins its epic journey north. White-water rafting the Nile River is the main draw for adventurers seeking a wild ride, but there's also the subtler, sweatier pleasure of trekking through Mt Elgon National Park or relaxing with a visit to stunning Sipi Falls. The regional capital of Jinja offers a charming and friendly base on the shores of Lake Victoria where travellers can spend a few days or more enjoying the chilled atmosphere and top-notch outdoor activities.