This gleaming glass structure at the foot of Van Castle, built after Van's original museum was damaged in the 2011 earthquakes, houses the world's pre-eminent collection of Urartian exhibits including exquisite gold jewellery and an array of bronze belts, helmets, horse armour and terracotta figures. Unfortunately, despite being finished and fully curated, in 2019 it remained closed to visitors, though the local rumour while we were in town was that it would be open by 2020.