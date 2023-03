This relatively well-preserved Armenian church is perched on a mound overlooking the lake. From Akdamar, drive 12km towards Tatvan until you reach a junction. Turn right onto the road marked for Altınsaç. After 3km the asphalt road ends and becomes a gravel road. The road skirts the shore of the lake for another 14km, until you reach the village of Altınsaç. From the village it's another 2km to the church.