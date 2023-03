Hoşap Castle, built in 1643 by a local Kurdish chieftain, looms over the village of Güzelsu from its rocky perch. From the castle entrance you can see the mud-brick walls that once encircled the surrounding area. The castle's entrance is marked by restored lion reliefs. Unfortunately the castle doesn't have a permanent on-site guardian; you have to phone the current guardian (who changes regularly) to gain entry, which means it's best visited as part of a tour.