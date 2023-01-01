The ruins of the Urartian fortress of Sarduri-Hinili, built by King Sardur II between 764 and 735 BC, sit scattered atop a rocky hill at Çavuştepe. The remnants are sparse but the foundations of the yukarı kale (upper fortress) and, up the hill, the asağı kale (lower fortress) are still in place, as is a black basalt block gate (with some blocks holding cuneiform inscriptions) at the entrance to the lower fortress.

On the way between the two fortress complexes you'll see storage vessels and the kitchen.