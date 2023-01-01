Old Post Office

Turkey's most impressive post office was built in 1890 and was originally the home of the Şahtana family before becoming Mardin's post office in the 1950s. Today, only a small room in the facade's western tower still deals with official post business and the rest of the building is open for visits. The grand staircase in the courtyard and 1st-floor terrace are a favourite destination for wedding photographers. The 2nd-floor terrace houses a simple cafe with excellent views.