This gracious mosque was built in the 14th century and has been finely restored. Both the external grand gateway, bordered by fine stone carvings, and the internal courtyard gateway, topped with stalactite decoration, are among Mardin's most beautiful examples of mosque architecture from the Artuqid sultan period.

The shady courtyard is centred around a şadırvan (fountain). The minaret is a later addition, built in the 19th century.