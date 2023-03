Built in 1469, two domes stand over the tombs of Kasım Paşa and his sister at this old medrese (seminary) complex, but the highlights are the courtyard with arched colonnades and a magnificent carved doorway. Upstairs – get there before 4pm as that's when the guardian usually locks the upstairs section – see the students' quarters, before ascending for one of Mardin's great rooftop panoramas. It's signposted 800m south of Yeni Yol.