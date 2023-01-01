Fortunately, the most easily accessible stretch of walls is also the most interesting in terms of inscriptions and decoration. Start near the Mardin Kapısı close to the Deliller Han, a stone caravanserai now home to the Otel Büyük Kervansaray. Be sure not to miss Nur Burcu (Tower Nur), the Yedi Kardeş Burcu , with two Seljuk lion bas-reliefs, which you can only see from outside the walls, and the Malikşah Burcu (Tower of Malik Şah, also called Ulu Badan), which has some bas-reliefs too.