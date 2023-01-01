Fortunately, the most easily accessible stretch of walls is also the most interesting in terms of inscriptions and decoration. Start near the Mardin Kapısı close to the Deliller Han, a stone caravanserai now home to the Otel Büyük Kervansaray. Be sure not to miss Nur Burcu (Tower Nur), the Yedi Kardeş Burcu (Tower of Seven Brothers), with two Seljuk lion bas-reliefs, which you can only see from outside the walls, and the Malikşah Burcu, which has some bas-reliefs too.