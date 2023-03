The population of Diyarbakır once included many Christians, mainly Armenians and Chaldeans, but most of them were pushed out or perished during the troubles in the early 20th century or, more recently, with the Hezbollah.

Off Yenikapı Caddesi, this plain, brightly lit church is still used by a few Christian families of the Syrian rite (in communion with the Roman Catholic church). It is signposted from near the Şeyh Mutahhar Camii.