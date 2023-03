Housed in the Tekirdağ Vali Konağı (Governor's Mansion), a fine Ottoman Revival–style building dating from 1927, this modest museum gives a fascinating glimpse into the history of Thrace. The most striking exhibit is the display of marble furniture and silver plates from the Naip tumulus (burial mound) dating back to the late 4th century BC; this would have formed a celebratory setting for the serving of wine.