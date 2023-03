Though designed by famous Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan, this mosque is not one of his best works; its visually dominant low roof lacks grace and proportion. The interior has been decoratively compromised since its construction c 1550, and little remains of the original külliye (mosque complex) – the shopping centre next door was once the medrese (seminary). The solid marble ablutions fountain dates to the reign of Sultan Abdül Mecit I (1823–61).