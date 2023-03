A house museum celebrating Tekirdağ's most famous son, Namık Kemal (1840–88). A nationalist poet, journalist and social reformer, Kemal had a strong influence on Atatürk, who called him 'the father of my ideas'. Exhibits in the 19th-century timber and stone house include photographs of Kemal, Atatürk and old Tekirdağ. You'll find it close to the Tekirdağ Valiliği (Governor's Office).