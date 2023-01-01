Rákóczi Museum

This house museum is a shrine to Prince Ferenc (Francis) II Rákóczi (1676–1735), who led the first Hungarian uprising against the Habsburgs between 1703 and 1711. Forced into exile, the Transylvanian was given asylum by Sultan Ahmet III in 1720 and lived in this pretty 18th-century timber konak (mansion) for a number of years. The konak's interior fittings are good-quality reproductions, as the originals were returned to Kassa in Hungary (now Košice in Slovakia). Displays include portraits, weapons and letters.