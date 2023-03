Adıyaman's small museum may be dusty and old-fashioned, but it holds a good collection of small finds from local sites including from many salvage excavations at sites that later disappeared forever under the water of the Atatürk Dam. The museum's prize piece, displayed in the centre of the back room, is the Kisilik statue. This anthropomorphic statue dates from the Neolithic era and was unearthed at Kisilik village near Kahta.