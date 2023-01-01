Cendere Bridge

This magnificent humpback Roman bridge, spanning the Cendere River, was built in the 2nd century AD. The surviving Latin stelae state that the bridge was built in honour of Emperor Septimius Severus. Of the four original Corinthian columns (two at either end), three are still standing. You can walk across the bridge and head down to the wide rocky riverbank where locals paddle in the water.

The bridge is 19km from Kahta on the Sincik road, 10km past the Karakuş Tümülüsü. Coming from Kahta, you'll see it on your left-hand side as you cross the large modern bridge built a little further along the river.