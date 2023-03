This graceful Seljuk-era bridge is known locally as Şeytan Köprüsü (Devil's Bridge) and is worth a stop for the surrounding scenery. Below it runs the Kahta (Nymphaios) River with a lush thread of rhododendron bushes and poplar trees spanning the riverbank. Above the bridge, atop the jagged rock face, are the fortifications of Yeni Kale.

The bridge is immediately east of the Kocahisar turn-off on the road towards Nemrut Dağı.