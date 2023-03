Five kilometres east of Cendere Bridge en route towards Nemrut Dağı is a 1km detour to Kocahisar (Eski Kahta) village. There was a Commagene palace here but what's now evident are the ruins of a massive 13th-century Mamluk castle, Yeni Kale. The castle is undergoing a long restoration and is closed to visitors with no date, as yet, set for reopening. You can spy the bulky fortifications though from both the Seljuk Bridge and from atop the summit at Arsameia.