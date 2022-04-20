Perched above a picturesque line of poplar trees in a spot that has been occupied by a Greek monastery since Byzantine times, this 1896 complex of…
Most İstanbullus refer to the Princes' Islands as 'The Islands' (Adalar). Lying 20km southeast of the city in the Sea of Marmara, the islands are a popular destination for a day escape from the city but are oppressively crowded between May and October, when visitors can number up to 50,000 per day on weekends. Five of the nine islands in the group are populated; most visitors head to the two largest, Büyükada and Heybeliada.
The islands have been populated since the 4th century BC, acquiring their present name in the 6th century AD after coming into the possession of the Byzantine prince, Justin. The first Greek Orthodox monastery was established in 846 and regular ferry services from İstanbul began in 1846. Wealthy İstanbullus then began to purchase holiday villas here. Büyükada and Burgaza were popular with families of Greek and Jewish heritage; Heybeliada was predominantly Greek.
Hagia Triada Monastery
Perched above a picturesque line of poplar trees in a spot that has been occupied by a Greek monastery since Byzantine times, this 1896 complex of…
Museum of the Princes' Islands
Relegated to an isolated site next to Aya Nikola Beach on the southeastern side of the island, this excellent museum is often overlooked by visitors but…
Church & Monastery of St George
There's not a lot to see at this Greek Orthodox monastery complex located on a 203m-high hill known as Yücetepe, but the panoramic views from the…
İnönü Evi Müzesi
Turkey's second president, İsmet İnönü, purchased this four-storey villa in 1934, four years before he assumed the presidency after Atatürk's death. He…
