Agora

Side

LoginSave

Just east of Side's theatre and across the road from the museum are these agora remains, which once functioned as the ancient town's slave market.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aspendos

    Aspendos

    16.57 MILES

    People come in droves to this ancient site near the modern-day village of Belkıs for one reason: to view the awesome theatre, considered the best…

  • Frieze with Medusa heads, Temple of Apollo (Apollon).

    Temples of Apollo & Athena

    0.4 MILES

    This compact site is one of the most romantic on the Mediterranean coast. Apollo and Athena were Side's deities, although Apollo eventually became more…

  • Alarahan

    Alarahan

    19.19 MILES

    This partially restored han (caravanserai) on the Aalara River was built by Seljuk Sultan Alaeddin Keykubad I (who also built Alanya Castle) in 1231 to…

  • Theatre

    Theatre

    0.04 MILES

    Built in the 2nd century AD, Side's spectacular theatre could seat up to 20,000 spectators and rivals the nearby theatre of Aspendos for sheer drama. Look…

  • Side Museum

    Side Museum

    0.04 MILES

    Contained within a 5th-century bathhouse, Side's museum has an impressive (if small) collection of statues, sarcophagi, reliefs and coins in air…

  • Alara Castle

    Alara Castle

    19.33 MILES

    This 13th-century castle towers over the Alara River and valley about a kilometre north of Alarahan. There are several courtyards accessed by worn steps…

  • Sandy Beach

    Sandy Beach

    0.33 MILES

    Side's main beach is north of the centre, and backed by rows of resort hotels. Follow the main road out of town (Side Caddesi) and turn left at Şarmaşık…

  • Eastern Beach

    Eastern Beach

    0.17 MILES

    If you walk down Barbaros Caddesi, passing by the large State Agora ruin, you'll come to the lovely Eastern Beach, which is a prime spot of sand on which…

View more attractions

Nearby Side attractions

1. Temple of Tyche

0.01 MILES

The ruined, circular-shaped Temple of Tyche is dedicated to the goddess of fortune.

3. Theatre

0.04 MILES

Built in the 2nd century AD, Side's spectacular theatre could seat up to 20,000 spectators and rivals the nearby theatre of Aspendos for sheer drama. Look…

4. Side Museum

0.04 MILES

Contained within a 5th-century bathhouse, Side's museum has an impressive (if small) collection of statues, sarcophagi, reliefs and coins in air…

5. State Agora

0.12 MILES

These remnants of the state agora sit dramatically beside Side's eastern beach. An interpretive panel shows the two storeys of statues that once decorated…

7. Eastern Beach

0.17 MILES

If you walk down Barbaros Caddesi, passing by the large State Agora ruin, you'll come to the lovely Eastern Beach, which is a prime spot of sand on which…

8. Beach

0.19 MILES

This rather narrow strip of sand and pebbles is a lovely spot for sunbathing and swimming right in town.