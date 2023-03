Malatya's small, old-fashioned museum has a collection of smaller finds from Arslantepe including an excellent haul of metallurgical objects. Other exhibits cover Chalcolithic and early Bronze Age–era sites in the nearby area, such as Cafer Höyük, and artefacts from archaeological sites now submerged beneath the large Karakaya Reservoir north of Malatya, including the large 8th-century-BC Urartu inscription known as the İzoli Yazıtı.