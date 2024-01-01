Ethnographic Museum

Southeastern Anatolia

This small museum, housed in a group of restored old Malatyan mansions known as the Beşkonaklar (Five Mansions), is worth a quick look for the displays of jewellery, textiles and fearsome old weapons amid the upstairs salons, which are set up to recreate rooms in a traditional Malatyan house.

