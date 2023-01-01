Nemrut Dağı (Mt Nemrut)

Not to be confused with its more famous namesake near Kahta, Lake Van's Nemrut Dağı (3050m) is an inactive volcano with a crater lake, to the north of Tatvan. On the road up to the lake, along the crater rim, there are panoramic views over Lake Van, while the crater lake below is a favourite picnicking spot for local families.

From the crater rim you can hike to the summit (about 45 minutes) – just follow the lip of the crater.

The last stretch of the hike is a bit of a scramble. Midweek, the only company will be shepherds with their flocks and sturdy sheepdogs.

Visits are only possible from around mid-May to the end of October; at other times the summit is under snow.

A taxi from Tatvan is around ₺200 return. With your own transport, leave Tatvan heading to Bitlis and turn right at a sign saying 'Nemrut 13km'. This road leads to the crater rim. It is sealed but watch out for potholes. From the crater rim, a road winds down to the crater and the lake.

For guided trips, contact Alkans Tours.