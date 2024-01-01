İhlasiye Medrese

Southeastern Anatolia

Bitlis' most important surviving Seljuk monument, the black-stone İhlasiye Medrese dates back to 1589. Two domed interior rooms are utilised as office space by the town's cultural association and you're allowed to go inside, though you can't see much. The finely carved main portal is the medrese's (seminary's) most interesting feature.

Nearby Southeastern Anatolia attractions

