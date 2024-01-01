Bitlis' most important surviving Seljuk monument, the black-stone İhlasiye Medrese dates back to 1589. Two domed interior rooms are utilised as office space by the town's cultural association and you're allowed to go inside, though you can't see much. The finely carved main portal is the medrese's (seminary's) most interesting feature.
Nearby Southeastern Anatolia attractions
0.28 MILES
You can only admire Bitlis castle's dramatic fortifications from outside as the building is closed due to archaeological excavation work. Local lore says…
17.86 MILES
Not to be confused with its more famous namesake near Kahta, Lake Van's Nemrut Dağı (3050m) is an inactive volcano with a crater lake, to the north of…
29.83 MILES
It's well worth sticking your head into this two-room museum, which houses well-curated exhibits of local archaeological finds. Displays include Urartian…
29.94 MILES
Ahlat's vast Seljuk cemetery, with stele-like headstones of lichen-covered grey or red volcanic tuff, is the third largest historic Muslim cemetery in the…