Ahlat's vast Seljuk cemetery, with stele-like headstones of lichen-covered grey or red volcanic tuff, is the third largest historic Muslim cemetery in the world and Turkey's largest. The headstones span the 11th to 16th centuries and are engraved with intricate geometric patterns, bands of Kufic lettering and floral motifs. Over the centuries earthquakes, wind and water have set the stones at all angles, a striking sight with Nemrut Dağı as a backdrop.

On the northeastern side of the graveyard is the unusual Bayındır Kümbeti ve Cami (Bayındır Tomb and Mosque; 1477), with a colonnaded porch and its own mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca).