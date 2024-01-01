Bitlis Castle

Southeastern Anatolia

You can only admire Bitlis castle's dramatic fortifications from outside as the building is closed due to archaeological excavation work. Local lore says that the castle dates back to the Hellenistic era and was built by one of Alexander the Great's generals, though the current structure is medieval.

