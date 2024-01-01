You can only admire Bitlis castle's dramatic fortifications from outside as the building is closed due to archaeological excavation work. Local lore says that the castle dates back to the Hellenistic era and was built by one of Alexander the Great's generals, though the current structure is medieval.
18.09 MILES
Not to be confused with its more famous namesake near Kahta, Lake Van's Nemrut Dağı (3050m) is an inactive volcano with a crater lake, to the north of…
0.28 MILES
Bitlis' most important surviving Seljuk monument, the black-stone İhlasiye Medrese dates back to 1589. Two domed interior rooms are utilised as office…
Nearby Southeastern Anatolia attractions
0.28 MILES
18.09 MILES
