Leading off from Nasrullah Bridge, Kastamonu's main square centres on the Ottoman Nasrullah Cami (1506). Poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy delivered speeches in this mosque during the War of Independence. The former seminary of Münire Medresesi at the rear houses craft shops. West of the square are old market buildings, including the decrepit Aşirefendi Hanı and the restored 15th-century İsmail Bey Hanı, now a hotel.