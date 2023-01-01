Archaeology Museum

South of Nasrullah Bridge, this small museum has well-displayed exhibits and detailed information panels in English. The central hall is devoted to Kastamonu's role in Atatürk's sartorial revolution, while the left-hand room houses Hellenic and Roman finds. Upstairs are Hittite and Bronze Age exhibits from regional excavations.

Highlights of the collection include the Roman period sarcophagus containing a female skeleton complete with half a mane of hair still on her head and the Hittite finds from Delibeyoğlu Ridge, unearthed in the 1990s.